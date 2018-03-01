The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Beast From The East has made a fair dent in Kirklees Council's supply of grit.

The council began this winter with 25,000 tonnes of the stuff.

But following several cold snaps - and the current Siberian conditions we're experiencing - it's down to about 10,000 tonnes.

Yesterday council gritters used 1,100 tonnes (about 4.5%) of its annual grit reserve fighting The Beast From The East, which has brought blizzards and temperatures as low as -5°C to Huddersfield.

Priority routes had been treated three times by 7.30pm last night, Kirklees Council said.

A further gritting of these routes would take place later and at 5am today.

A council spokesperson said: "We’ve used more than 1,100 tonnes of grit on Wednesday and over 15,000 tonnes so far this season.

"Each priority route has been treated at least three times – some of the higher ground more as we have been trying to maintain routes."

Road surface temperatures were set to reach -7°C in places last night and are not expected to be above freezing today, he added.

With three weeks to go until the official end of winter there's plenty of grit left, even if stocks are threatened by the continuing Beast which is expected to hold until at least Saturday.

But in the long winter of 2013 the council ran out of grit and had to ask the government for more.

As cash-strapped Kirklees Council ran out of grit it was forced to use sand and ash.

It's gritting operation became limited to priority routes.