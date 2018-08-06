Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our green and pleasant land is saving the NHS millions, scientists have estimated.

A study has found that plants and trees in Huddersfield are helping to save £18 per person in healthcare costs, by getting rid of pollutants in the air.

The figure is higher than the UK average of £14.66 and equates to avoided health costs of some £11.4m.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics based on research by the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

They looked at the amount of air pollutants being removed from the air by vegetation in Calderdale and Kirklees and found about 4.1 million kilogrammes of were absorbed by plants in 2015.

That was the equivalent of 52.7kg per hectare, an area roughly the same size as a rugby pitch or London’s Trafalgar Square, compared to 59.4kg per hectare across the UK as a whole.

But Kirklees and Calderdale has a higher monetary saving per person as although it has large areas of green and rural land, it also has a relatively high population.

That average per head is £17.80, in avoided health costs for things like asthma, heart disease, and bronchitis, compared to £16.60 in Greater Manchester.

Despite being named as having some of the most polluted roads in Britain, Leeds also does well overall with a figure of £17.89 per person in avoided health costs.

The monetary value takes into account avoided health damage costs to people – the more people that benefit from the removal of pollution the higher the value.

The area with the greatest saving is Berkshire at £20.44 per person.

The region west of London has a large population but also large areas of woodland and forest.

Overall, an estimated 1.4 billion kg of air pollutants were removed by woodlands, plants, grasslands and other vegetation.

However, to put this in context, more than five times as many fine particles were emitted in the UK in 2015, than was removed by vegetation in 2015.

This pollution removal saved the UK around £1 billion in avoided health damage costs.

It is estimated there were 7,100 fewer lung and heart-related hospital admissions, 27,000 fewer life years lost and 1,900 fewer premature deaths in 2015 as result of nature providing this service.

Most of the fine particle pollution is man-made, and is emitted during the combustion of solid and liquid fuels, such as from diesel and petrol cars, power plants and domestic heating.

Due to their small size, fine particles (PM2.5) can stay in the air longer than heavier particles, increasing the likelihood of inhalation.

This can be damaging to human health as they can bypass the nose and throat and penetrate deep into the lungs, triggering chronic disease such as asthma, heart disease, bronchitis, and other respiratory problems.