New “hubs” to support victims of crime have opened in north Kirklees.

The new specialist hubs at Dewsbury and Batley will offer support and provide a safe local place for vulnerable victims and witnesses to get everything they need after experiencing a crime. The hubs are open to all and will provide free confidential, emotional and practical support and information from specially-trained staff and volunteers.

Kirklees Council are working in partnership with Victim Support to develop the specialist hubs.

Existing support at the Brian Jackson Centre in Huddersfield was initially developed with funding from Mark Burns-Williamson, the Police Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire to provide support for victims through regular drop-ins and appointments.

Clr Naheed Mather, who chairs the Communities Partnership, said: “This is an exciting development which will enhance the provision based in Huddersfield and provides dedicated support for victims of crime and anti-social behaviour throughout the whole of Kirklees.”

Carol Gilchrist, Head of Communities, said: “These hubs are an important part of what Safer Kirklees does. We are committed to not only reducing crime, but also offering the best possible support to victims and witnesses of crime when it has taken place.”

The Dewsbury hub is open from 10am to 4pm every Wednesday at the Dewsbury Customer Service Centre’ Walsh Building, Town Hall Way, Dewsbury. The Batley hub will open every Monday from July 16 between 10am and 4pm at Jo Cox House, 90 Commercial Street Batley.

The team can also be contacted by phoning 01484 221000 and asking for “Kirklees supporting victims”.

Victim Support can be contacted from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday on 0300 303 1971 or via www.victimsupport.org.uk . The team can also be contacted by phoning 01484 221000 and asking for “Kirklees supporting victims”.