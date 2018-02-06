Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of community groups in Huddersfield are set to share a funding boost from the Co-op.

Following the announcement of the latest beneficiaries of the Co-op’s local community fund, 27 causes are set to benefit in the area, including Elland Silver Band - crowned European Brass Band Champions 2017 - Rastrick Juniors Football Club and Huddersfield Mission, with each in line to receive several thousand pounds.

With 40% of all charities surviving on an income of less than £10,000, the Co-op scheme will provide a considerable proportion of funding for many local good causes.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a 5% reward for themselves with a further 1% going to local good causes.

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the Co-op’s membership website at www.coop.co.uk/membership

Alex Price, Area Manager for Co-op food stores, said: “As a community retailer we want to support the causes that matter most to Co-op members in Huddersfield such as Elland Silver Band, so we would urge people to visit us online to choose who they would like to support, and then shop with us to ensure the good causes get the most out of the fund.

“Nationwide the local community fund is making a real difference to charities and good causes throughout the country. Since we launched the membership scheme in September 2016, 8,000 organisations have shared £20m and we are confident that this year we will raise a further £20m to be shared amongst the latest 4,000 causes.”

The full list local causes people can choose are:

Kirkwood Hospice

37th Almondbury Scout Group

Lepton CE Pre-School

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Elland Silver Band

Rastrick Juniors Football Club

Golcar Lily’s Pre-School

Hade Edge Junior Football Club

Netherthong Pre-School and OSC

Cafe 100 in Holmfirth which helps people wanting to train to be youth workers

Netherton Infant and Nursery PTA

Honley Village Community Trust

Brockholes Pre-School

Huddersfield Mission

Mencap in Kirklees

Men’s Shed Community Group

Meltham Community Pre-School

Meltham Scout Group

Meltham Pre-school Playgroup

Mirfield Promenade

The Whole Autism Family

Battyeford Buddies Bungalow Conversion

St Aidan’s PTA

Emley Moor Riding for the Disabled

Marsden Mechanics

Shabang Inclusive Learning

Nields Primary School PTA