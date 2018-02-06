Dozens of community groups in Huddersfield are set to share a funding boost from the Co-op.
Following the announcement of the latest beneficiaries of the Co-op’s local community fund, 27 causes are set to benefit in the area, including Elland Silver Band - crowned European Brass Band Champions 2017 - Rastrick Juniors Football Club and Huddersfield Mission, with each in line to receive several thousand pounds.
With 40% of all charities surviving on an income of less than £10,000, the Co-op scheme will provide a considerable proportion of funding for many local good causes.
When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a 5% reward for themselves with a further 1% going to local good causes.
By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the Co-op’s membership website at www.coop.co.uk/membership
Alex Price, Area Manager for Co-op food stores, said: “As a community retailer we want to support the causes that matter most to Co-op members in Huddersfield such as Elland Silver Band, so we would urge people to visit us online to choose who they would like to support, and then shop with us to ensure the good causes get the most out of the fund.
“Nationwide the local community fund is making a real difference to charities and good causes throughout the country. Since we launched the membership scheme in September 2016, 8,000 organisations have shared £20m and we are confident that this year we will raise a further £20m to be shared amongst the latest 4,000 causes.”
The full list local causes people can choose are:
Kirkwood Hospice
37th Almondbury Scout Group
Lepton CE Pre-School
Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice
Elland Silver Band
Rastrick Juniors Football Club
Golcar Lily’s Pre-School
Hade Edge Junior Football Club
Netherthong Pre-School and OSC
Cafe 100 in Holmfirth which helps people wanting to train to be youth workers
Netherton Infant and Nursery PTA
Honley Village Community Trust
Brockholes Pre-School
Huddersfield Mission
Mencap in Kirklees
Men’s Shed Community Group
Meltham Community Pre-School
Meltham Scout Group
Meltham Pre-school Playgroup
Mirfield Promenade
The Whole Autism Family
Battyeford Buddies Bungalow Conversion
St Aidan’s PTA
Emley Moor Riding for the Disabled
Marsden Mechanics
Shabang Inclusive Learning
Nields Primary School PTA