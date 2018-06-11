Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters can now go on a parkrun in Shelley every Sunday.

More than 100 took part in the first one at Shelley College.

Organiser Andy Morris said: “Thank you to the 25 volunteers who helped organise the event on the day, the parents who made the effort to bring along their children and a special mention to the junior runners who were all magnificent and gave their very best effort.

“Thank you to everyone from who has been a part in bringing this junior parkrun to life from the band of volunteers who helped set it up, Kirklees Council who helped provide some of the funding, Shelley College who opened up the school grounds and those in the community who have helped promote the event.”

The junior parkrun is free and is every Sunday morning at 9am at Shelley College for youngsters aged four to 14.

The 2k course is around the school fields and path and parents are welcome to run with their children but only children can pass the finish line.

To take part or volunteer people must register before their first attendance at www.parkrun.org.uk/register/form .

Print off your barcode and bring it along on the day.