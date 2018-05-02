Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A main road into Huddersfield town centre was closed off after a drama on a railway line.

Three teenagers were spotted on tracks close to Huddersfield Railway Station at around 10pm last night.

Police were called to the scene and discovered that all three were teenage girls.

Two were quickly taken to safety but the third ran away.

As she was in the area of the bridge over John William Street close to its junction with Fitzwilliam Street the road was sealed off as a safety precaution.

The girl was found in the area around midnight and the road reopened.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Huddersfield Station at 10pm last night after reports of trespassing on the line.

“Officers attended the scene and a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway and a public order offence.

“The girl is still in custody as enquiries are ongoing.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “Police responded last night to a concern for safety for three teenage girls in the St George's Square area of Huddersfield.

“Officers worked alongside British Transport Police to safely secure each of them.”