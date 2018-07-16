The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here’s the latest round-up of crime in your area.

Organised by the area, we've got the details of dates, times and offences that have been committed, from stolen credit cards to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Be aware that thieves will be looking for open windows to get in and out quickly during the hot weather this summer.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

These are the crimes reported around Huddersfield:

MARSDEN

June 28 at 1.45am: An attempt was made to break in through a front door at Marsden Liberal club using a spade without success. Burglars went to side emergency door gaining entry and activating the alarm. They removed the alarm panel from the wall, then exit as entry, nothing was believed to have been stolen.

SLAITHWAITE

June 29 at 8pm: Stables on Holt Head Road were entered and a petrol hedge trimmer and steel saw were stolen.

MELTHAM

July 2 at 11pm: A property was entered on Cardinal Close via an open upstairs window. A credit card was stolen.

HOLMFIRTH

July 2 at 11.45pm: Three males drove into a factory complex on Mean Lane in a Vauxhall Corsa, broke into a van and stole multiple garden power tools.

July 1 at 5pm: A bottom half of a barn door at The Village was attacked causing damage.

BRADLEY

July 2 in the early hours of the morning burglars entered via an open conservatory window on Bradley Road, made a search of conservatory and stole a games console and games.

July 3 at 2.20pm: A conservatory door was smashed on Torcote Crescent, thieves entered made an untidy search of rooms and stole jewellery which was recovered by police.

July 6 at 9.30am: A padlock was smashed off a side gate on Park Hill then smashed lock of side UPVC door, entered, made an untidy search and stole cash and jewellery.

July 6 at 4.25pm: A victim was approached from behind on Elder Road and a purse, cash and jewellery were stolen.

HUDDERSFIELD

July 2 at 6.45pm: A bike locked and secured in a bike stand at Halfords, Bradford Road, was stolen.

July 3 at 9.15am: Suspects are see on CCTV to enter a garden on Birkby Hall Road and steal copper before escaping in a vehicle.

July 6 at 8.30am: A downstairs rear cellar window was smashed by thieves at a house on Manchester Road who made an untidy search of downstairs rooms. The alarm was activated and the intruders removed the alarm box. They stole video camera, equipment and cash.

MARSH

July 2 at 12am: A wallet was stolen along with cash and a driving licence from a Mercedes parked on Broomfield Road. The card has then been used at several locations via contactless payment.

FARTOWN

May 3 at 2.30pm: Thieves broke into a house on Pollard Street via a front living room window and stole a 40ins Bush TV from living room.

ALMONDBURY

July 7 at 10.30am: Camera stolen from the library on Stocks Walk.

NETHERTON

July 4 at 7.40pm: A lower floor flat was entered on Elder Grove via an open bedroom window, a search was made and a tv and jewellery box were stolen.

LOCKWOOD

July 5 at 12.30pm: Burglars broke in through a ground floor kitchen window on Meltham Road, made an untidy search of bedroom and stole cash and jewellery.

DALTON

July 6 at 11.30pm: Thieves entered via an insecure front door on Brownroyd Avenue and stole a Hewlett Packard laptop from hallway while the victim was in the back garden.

NEWSOME

July 6 at 6am: A property on Manor Street was entered via an insecure ground floor window, a radio/tv equipment were stolen, computer games, and an electric razor.