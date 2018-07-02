Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best known petrol stations has shut while part of it is revamped.

The Shell station on Westbourne Road, Marsh , has been fenced off while workmen carry out improvements to the shop.

It is not that long ago since a major upgrade of its facilities took place in 2014 which included upgrading underground petrol storage tanks, replacing pumps, refitting the shop and putting up new signs.

A new canopy was also installed.

A Shell spokeswoman said: “Regarding the closure of Shell, Westbourne Road, the site will be reopened in mid-July after shop refurbishment is completed.”

She did not want to explain how the shop will change and what it will offer once reopened.

Shell has more than 1,000 branded UK service stations, including the site at Marsh and others at Leeds Road, Mirfield, and Salterhebble, Halifax.