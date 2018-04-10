Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Violent crime has nearly tripled compared to nine years ago in West Yorkshire, while police officer numbers have dropped by almost a fifth.

Leaked Home Office documents have suggested that there may be a link between rising crime rates and falling police numbers.

In West Yorkshire there were 73,166 violence against the person crimes reported in the year to September 2017 - the latest figures - a 160% rise from 28,102 reports in the year ending September 2009.

However, over the same period, the full-time equivalent number of police officers at the force has fallen by 17% from 5,800 in September 2009 to 4,826 in September 2017, a loss of 974 officers.

In the past year alone West Yorkshire has seen a 26% rise in violent crime, up from 58,070 cases, although police officer numbers have risen by 6% or 270 officers.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: “We fully realise that violent crime is an issue which rightly causes public concern and a lot of work is ongoing to target those who seek to bring violence to our streets, in particular organised criminals.

“Reasons for the increase in offences however are very complex, and can in part be linked to changes in the force’s recording practices which increased recording of criminal offences from 2014.”

She said that violence against the person, which is a crime category made up a number of different crime types, was an area which was particularly affected by these changes.

Assistant Chief Constable Williams added: “Much larger numbers of recorded offences in the ‘violence without injury’ crime type also significantly pushed up the overall numbers of violent crime offences recorded.

“Part of this increase was due to the creation of new crime types involving the sending of materials intended to cause stress or anxiety which added around 11,000 extra offences to our numbers.

“We have, however, clearly also recorded increases in violence with injury offences, with some of the increases linked to violent incidents in night time economies and serious violent crime.

“Districts carry out regular high visibility policing operations in city and town centres linked to the weekend night time economy and also carry out specialist work to address specific issues.

“Over the past 12 months, for example, both Kirklees Police and Wakefield Police have mounted operations to deter alcohol-related town centre disorder.”

Kirklees Police has also introduced ‘gangbo’ injunctions to ban those responsible for gang related offences from certain areas where they have caused issues.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams added: “The force has also prioritised the reduction of serious gang-related violent crime and has set up a specialised Firearms Prevent Team to investigate serious violent crime linked to the use of guns.

“It should be noted that despite the overall increase in violence against the person offences, the Crime Survey for England and Wales suggests that the overall risk of being a victim of personal violence in West Yorkshire has been in long term decline.

“Regarding recruitment, it has been widely publicised that police officer numbers fell in West Yorkshire, as they did across the rest of the country, as a result of austerity.

“Since April 2016 West Yorkshire Police have been able to recruit externally and since then, a total of 1,049 new recruits have already begun training to become police officers.”