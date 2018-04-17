Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All our MPs have been involved in an emergency debate in the House of Commons about Britain’s role in missile strikes of Syria’s chemical warfare facilities.

During last night’s debate Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman revealed that he was born in London at the height of the Blitz and was lucky to survive which made the fact that children were being targeted in Syria all the more poignant.

Commons Speaker John Bercow has granted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn another debate to consider the rights of Parliament to debate and approve military action by British forces overseas and this session is expected to begin this (Tuesday) afternoon.

Here’s what Kirklees MPs said during Monday night’s debate:

Barry Sheerman , Huddersfield Labour MP: “It is not my birthday, but I was born in London on the worst weekend of the blitz. My next door neighbour’s family were killed that night, including the two children, so I want action when I hear of a tyrant killing children. I have no criticism of the Prime Minister, but I do have one problem and demur. I have been a passionate pro-American for all the time that I have been in this House and I have seen America as a beacon of our democratic world. But I was at the United Nations on different business last week when all this happened and the conversations there were quite chilling. Many of us passionate pro-Americans could not remember a time when we were seriously worried about American leadership and the American President at the same time that we did not trust Putin and his horrible gang. We need a Prime Minister and European leaders to show the way in these troubled times.”

Thelma Walker , Colne Valley Labour MP: “Children escaping from war and terrible atrocities in Syria have been refused asylum and protection by this Government in the past. Let me be clear: Britain is better than that and this military action has not been taken in my name. May I ask the Prime Minister whether bombing a country, then refusing to give asylum to children seeking refuge reflects the Government’s idea of British values?”

The Prime Minister replied: “We have been granting asylum to both children and adults from Syria, through a number of schemes. However, we have also been supporting, maintaining, and providing food, medical assistance and water for hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in the region.”

Labour Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff said: After the appalling scenes we saw in Douma, all of us in this House agree that there is a desperate need to provide humanitarian relief and medical care to the civilians who have fled the city and to those who have remained. What action has the Prime Minister taken to that end?

The Prime Minister replied: “We will be continuing to work with our international partners to see what more we can do regarding our humanitarian support and to press for humanitarian access. Time and again, groups of people in Syria have been suffering as a result of the conflict and it has not been possible to get humanitarian access to them. We will continue to press for that access at the international level.”

Tracy Brabin , Batley and Spen Labour MP: “I am sure that Members on both sides of the House will want to congratulate the armed forces on their forensic and brilliant intelligence gathering on the location of those chemical weapons dumps, but can the Prime Minister now give us an assessment of Assad’s remaining stockpile and capabilities after this strike? Families in Syria will not be able to sleep easily in their beds if they know that they could still die at night, choking with their children in their arms.

The Prime Minister replied: “The action was targeted very carefully on chemical weapons capabilities. It was designed to degrade those capabilities and also to deter the willingness of the regime to use those chemical weapons and to give a message to others about the resolve of the international community to return to a situation in which it is accepted that the use of chemical weapons is prohibited.”