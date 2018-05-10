Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hard-earned point secured in last night’s (WED) draw against Chelsea has kept Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

And it has proved a valuable point for the club’s finances – as Town can now expect a multi-million pound boost to revenues as it prepares for a second successive season of top flight football.

Accountancy firm Deloitte said the club can expect to receive about £100m for the 2018-19 season as its share of TV revenues.

It said Town had also guaranteed itself the maximum “parachute payment” – the payout provided to cushion clubs from a sudden loss of TV revenue – should Town be relegated at the end of next season.

A Deloitte spokesman said: “Premier League clubs can expect to receive a minimum of about £100m in broadcast distributions in a season.

“Clubs that get relegated from the Premier League after just one year are only entitled to two years of parachute payments, not three. By avoiding relegation, Huddersfield would now be entitled to three years of parachute payments if they were to get relegated at the end of the 2018/19 season.

“If Huddersfield had gone down this year their parachute in 2018/19 would have been about £40m, followed by about £33m in 2019/20, but they would not have been entitled to the £16m for 2020/21.

“Therefore, the potential reduction that they have avoided is about £60m in year one being the difference between about £100m of broadcast distributions and the cushion of about £40m for year one of parachute payments. Huddersfield have now guaranteed the extra £16m in year three.”

Town will get millions more if they can sustain their Premier League status beyond next season.

The rights to show Premier League matches from 2019-22 has been sold for £4.464bn – with Sky Sports securing the rights to show 128 live matches and BT Sport paying for the right to show 32 games. Two more packages of live games are still to be sold.

Analysis by the Mid Yorkshire of Commerce suggests that Premier League status has also boosted the local economy by millions of pounds – in terms of visiting supporters spending money in pubs, restaurants, hotels and shops.

Steven Leigh, head of policy at the Huddersfield-based chamber, said the benefits of Town’s on-field success would continue to be felt across the local economy.

Mr Leigh said he shared “the immense sense of relief” when Town drew 1-1 with Chelsea.

He said having a Premier League club had raised the profile of the town over the course of the 2017-18 campaign, adding: “There has been far greater recognition around the world of Huddersfield being something more than a little place between Leeds and Manchester. It is absolutely fantastic that this can continue.”

He said Huddersfield had been mentioned in media across the world, including the New York Times and in the Far East and China where the Premier League has a massive following.

Town’s fortunes had also featured at business events attended by the chamber, said Mr Leigh.

“Huddersfield Town doesn’t divide people in a binary way like Man United and Man City,” he said, “People wish Huddersfield well. It has been a constant topic of conversation.

“Hopefully, the club will consolidate its position in the Premier League.

Premier League status would make “a tremendous difference” to the town’s ability to attract inward investment – as well as helping realise the ambitious plans for the multi-million pound HD One development being led by Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd.

“That would be a very decisive factor for an investor,” he said. “They would be waiting to se if Huddersfield remained in the division. Being in the Premier League does change things.”