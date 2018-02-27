Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirkwood Hospice has launched its Midnight Memory Walk with a brand new T-shirt and colour for 2018!

Hot on the heels of the hospice’s record breaking walk in 2017, event organisers believe that Kirkwood’s flagship fundraising event will prove more popular than ever this year.

The walk, which is sponsored by Syngenta, will see more than 1,000 walkers lace up for a night to remember as they walk six or 10 miles around the midnight streets of Huddersfield in memory of loved ones.

Taking place on Saturday, June 23, the streets of Kirklees will be filled with thousands of electric blue T-shirts as supporters join together for Kirkwood Hospice’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

The Midnight Memory Walk will start and finish at the University of Huddersfield’s Queensgate campus and make flying visits to local destinations, including the Kirkwood Hospice site in Dalton, where participants can write messages to their loved ones on a special Memory Wall.

With family friendly fun from 9.30pm - including live performances from the Pulse Radio - walkers will be spoilt for choice this year as the clock ticks down to midnight and the start of the walk.

Now in its twelfth year, the Midnight Memory Walk has raised almost £900,000 since 2007 thanks to the support of the local community.

In the last 11 years, 10,118 walkers have covered a staggering 80,944 miles and raised enough to cover the cost of all patient care at Kirkwood Hospice for 1,728 hours.

Event organiser Kathryn Box said: “Last year’s walk was completed by over 1,200 people from across Kirklees and beyond and their support helped us to raise an astonishing £113,000 for Kirkwood.

“It’s a unique event with a special atmosphere where people come together to remember loved ones and take on a real challenge in their memory. Last year alone our walkers clocked up almost 10,000 miles in just a few hours.

“It’s an event that is open to people of all ages and there is always a brilliant family atmosphere on the night. This year will be even more special, with more entertainment on offer in the run up to the walk.”

Kirkwood has launched a special Early Bird price this year; £12 for adults, £8 for children aged 16 or under and £5 for dogs. The Early Bird runs until Midnight on Sunday, April 22.

To register for this year’s Midnight Memory Walk visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/mmw

You can also sign up by calling the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 01484 557911 or picking up a registration form at any Kirkwood shop across Kirklees.