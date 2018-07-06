Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

thousands of football fans will be crowding out Huddersfield’s pubs and bar on Saturday lunchtime to cheer on the Three Lions against Sweden.

Millions of England supporters are expected to watch the match on TV, accompanied by glorious sunshine, beer and barbecues.

The feelgood factor has seen sales of barbecue food and beer soar as England’s young side continue to progress into the knockout stages with more than 23 million people tuning in for part of Tuesday’s penalty drama against Colombia.

Huddersfield Town fan and massive England supporter, Steve Mullarkey, a dad-of-three from Mirfield, said: “Even though I’ve previously been to Russia to watch England in 2007 for the McClaren-era team, which we lost 2 - 1, there was no way of making a trip back there for this year’s World Cup.

“In 2007 safety issues were paramount but after the events at the 2016 Euros, (where Russian fans attacked England supporters), it confirmed for me that I would not go to Russia despite travelling with England to many countries.

“So I will be watching Saturday’s game in a pub somewhere in Huddersfield with other England fans but desperately wishing I was in Samara, and beyond, for the 2018 World Cup. Come on, England!”

One of the most popular spots to watch the quarter finals of the World Cup will be The Warehouse on Zetland Street which promises the “best live sport in Huddersfield” with its many large screens, young clientele and massive viewing area.

Other places which will be packed out include the newly refurbished Plumbers Arms on Macaulay Street, The Crown and The Old Hatte, Westgate, and The Vulcan in St Peter’s Street, a firm favourite with Huddersfield Town fans.

Another bar certainly to be full from lunchtime with England fans will be Wetherspoon pub, The Lord Wilson on King Street.

Further afield, The Elephant & Castle in Hollowgate, Holmfirth, which boasts four TV screens, said it was expecting to be buzzing.

A barmaid said: “We had a lot of people for the England v Columbia match on Tuesday night so it’s more than likely we will be extremely busy.”

And the Waggon and Horses at Outlane, is likely to be heaving on Saturday.

Landlady Lauren Aston said: “We will be having a barbecue on Saturday ready for England’s 3pm kick off against Sweden.

“Twenty-eight degrees, burgers, sausages, beers, football – what more could you want...?!”

For non-football fans who want an escape from all the madness but want a decent pint on a hot, sunny day, there is the traditional real ale sanctuary of the Slubbers Arms, Halifax Old Road, Huddersfield and the football-free zone of The King’s Head, next to the town’s rail station in St George’s Square.