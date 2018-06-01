Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public service union UNISON and campaigners with the Hands Off HRI group will gather outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary tomorrow (SAT) and urge passing motorists to ‘Honk for the Hospital’ to support union staff as they consider strike action.

Hundreds of staff employed by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) are being balloted on strike action that could hit services at both HRI and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The potential industrial action is over proposals to transfer staff currently employed by the trust into a wholly owned subsidiary company. They include porters, house keepers and domestic and procurement staff.

Following “extensive consultations” with its members UNISON has informed CHFT that the vast majority of its members wish to remain in the NHS and work for CHFT as opposed to being transferred. The transfer is due to take place on August 31.

UNISON regional organiser Natalie Ratcliffe said: “UNISON is extremely concerned that such a company will not be able to guarantee NHS pay, conditions and pensions in the longer term.

“The new company will immediately employ new starters on inferior terms creating a two-tier workforce.”

Mrs Ratcliffe said the trust has indicated that it will guarantee terms and conditions for 15 years.

She added: “What they fail to mention is that the new company can lawfully make changes if there are business, economic or organisational reasons for a change, which undoubtedly there will be.”

The rally will take place outside the main entrance to HRI on Acre Street, Lindley, from noon to 1pm tomorrow, June 2.