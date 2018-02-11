Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A festival featuring music stars of the 1970s and 80s is looking for up and coming Huddersfield bands to join the bill.

Love 4 Music Festival 2018 takes places at the Pavilion on Spaines Road, Fartown, on May 27.

Playing the festival will be Alexander O’Neal, Omar, Gwen Dickey (Rose Royce), Janet Kay, Gappy Ranks and Carl Mcintosh (Loose Ends).

They will be joined by British reggae band Aswad, whose cover of the song Don’t Turn Around was a number one hit in the UK charts in 1988.

But you don’t need to have had a chart hit to play the festival. Organisers have launched a contest for homegrown bands and performers.

The winner will get to play Love 4 Music Festival alongside the big names.

All you have to do is post a video of you or your band playing on Twitter or Instagram.

Behnam Jafari, from festival organisers Space Promotions, said: “The organisers of the festival are currently on the search to find the best homegrown talent to perform at the festival.

“We have just started running a competition asking new talents from northern England to participate in the competition by uploading their live performance.

“All candidates must upload their videos to YouTube and Instagram using #Huddersfieldexaminer #love4musicfest following the name of the song.”

Standard tickets are £45 but £35 if bought early from http://love4musicfestivals.com .

Alexander O’Neal, who tops the bill, said: “The north of England needs more events aimed at soul, reggae and funk lovers.

“I’m delighted to be performing at the first Love4Music Festival which promises to deliver great music and a party atmosphere for knowledgeable music fans.”

Omar added: “Soul and reggae music has played an important role in British history. The music and the scene has helped break cultural barriers due to the infectious beats of soul and reggae. A dedicated festival to the genre is a great step in the right direction for music festivals in the UK.”

Janet Kay said: “Nostalgia is a wonderful thing taking people back to the music they grew up with and still love today. Great music lasts forever.”