This heroic hound is hanging up his lead for the final time as he retires following a seven year career.

Police dog Mojo was the first sniffer dog on the scene of the Manchester bombing in May 2017.

Among his other incredible achievements are searching venues ahead of Royal visits and assisting officers patrolling the Commonwealth Games victory parade.

In March this year, eight-year-old Mojo, a British Transport Police dog, was presented with a prestigious Humanitarian award at Crufts for his incredible work to keep the public safe.

Gifted to BTP as a pup, Mojo has completed seven years with the Force and is this week retiring from the service and passing the baton, or bone, down to pups in training Harry and Bennii, who live with him and his handler Pc Phil Healy.

Mojo is so respected in the Force, he and his pals have even been gifted free veterinary care for life by White Cross vets practice.

Phil said: “He’s certainly showing the young ‘uns the ropes but he can usually be found in his favourite spot in front of the fire with his paws up. He’s certainly earned his retirement.

“Mojo is very definitely enjoying a slower pace of life and he seems to be taking to it very well. Retirement certainly suits him.”