They are trained to run towards danger to keep us safe.

Now brave police officers in Huddersfield are among those who have been recognised for going above and beyond in the line of duty.

This year’s Kirklees District Commander’s Awards saw officers who intervened in the vicious dog attack on Huddersfield man David Ellam recognised for their bravery.

Tragically, Mr Ellam died from the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Eight police officers tried their hardest to save his life, including quick-thinking Pc Jake Knight who grabbed a fire extinguisher and fought off the dog.

Pc Knight, as well as Sgt Andrew Watson, Pc Richard Nicholls, Pc Steve Nicholls, Det Sgt Pete Usher, Pc Andrew Clayton, Pc Jafar Hussain and Pc Daniel Rush managed to detain the dog. The officers were recognised for their actions during the incident and the work they contributed to the criminal investigation which led to the dog’s owner, Aaron Joseph, being jailed for 10 years .

Pc Knight was also given a judge’s commendation at the end of the trial.

One team of officers from Kirklees police which carried out 114 firearms warrants, 181 arrests, seized drugs worth £325,000 and took a number of guns off the streets in the past year alone was commended for their ‘unrivalled and tireless dedication and commitment to removing dangerous individuals and weapons from the streets.

But it wasn’t just police who were commended.

Almondbury man Taylor Birkhead was recognised for his actions when he came across a distressed man who he believed was going to come to harm.

He reported it swiftly to police and then was able to take the man to a place of safety until help arrived – saving the man’s life.

And Halifax mum Gemma Littley found a woman standing on the wrong side of the safety barrier on Scammonden bridge. Gemma persuaded the woman not to take her own life. It was the second time Gemma has been commended for her ‘swift thinking and courageous actions’ in helping a person in distress on the bridge.

Others recognised in the award were Sgt Michelle Lewis, acting Sgt Caroline Loran, Pc Richard Thorp, Pc Amy Lane, Pc Molly Mantle-Osborne, special Cons Jack Canham, Pc Michael Giblin and Pc Michael Andrew for their actions in dealing with the aftermath of a ‘harrowing and violent’ murder.

And Det Cons Tony Marshall, Pc Mohsin Akhtar, Det Sgt Zaheer Abbas, Laura Glennie and Rachel Mounsey were recognised for their ‘diligence, tenacity and professionalism’ investigating a robbery where a family was assaulted and threatened with a gun. Their actions led to three suspects being identified and jailed for 15 years.

Chief Supt Steve Cotter, Kirklees police district commander, thanked all those recognised for helping protect communities and making them feel safer.

He said: “After an extremely challenging year, we have once again seen officers, staff and residents go above and beyond in our district in doing their part to help protect those most in need.

“Some of these awards have also been given for the care officers have shown to vulnerable victims, and I am very proud of each and every one to see the compassion and dedication colleagues continue to give, even when faced with harrowing circumstances.

“Our colleagues have demonstrated they are truly outstanding in their fields and I cannot think of a better way to champion hard work and courageous acts.

“Members of the public within our district received commendations for their outstanding acts of kindness, selflessness and bravery too and I would like to say a personal thank you for their actions.

“They are all fantastic examples of how we as a police force can work alongside our communities and continue to make Kirklees safer.”