The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community spirit came out in spades as kind villagers opened their doors to drivers trapped on the M62 last night.

And residents living next to the trans-Pennine stretch of the motorway trekked up the carriageway with food and drinks for people trapped in their vehicles for more than 15 hours.

Villagers from Milnrow, on the Greater Manchester side of Rishworth Moor, brought relief to motorists having heard that babies and pregnant women were among the passengers marooned on the M62.

Residents also opened Butterworth Hall, Milnrow, to offer shelter to motorists and passengers who had abandoned their vehicles, the Manchester Evening News reported.

(Image: Eleanor Kelly/PA Wire)

Villagers also brought blankets, food and other essentials to the hall.

Milnrow and New Hey councillor, Andy Kelly, told the Manchester Evening News : "We decided just after teatime to open up the community centre and asked people to volunteer.

"We have people walking in and others who have come off the motorway in their cars.

"Some people have now gone out to the motorway with hot milk for babies. It's not a good situation, people have been stuck for over nine hours who were trying to get to Yorkshire."

(Image: Eleanor Kelly/PA Wire)

Volunteer Joe Millington said people had to act following reports that some of the trapped motorists and passengers were wearing unsuitable clothes.

He said: "It's blowing a gale out there. People are up there in their cars in trainers and T-shirts and jeans.

"They are telling us they are absolutely freezing. We are taking them blankets and bedding."