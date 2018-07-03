Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heroin addict stole protein powder from a Students’ Union Shop when his benefits were cancelled.

Philip Dyson admitted to the theft from the University of Huddersfield store on April 11.

He was seen entering the campus shop at around midday, putting a £29.99 tub of All-in-One Muscle Fuel into his carrier bag and leaving without paying for it.

The 46-year-old was arrested and said he sold it on for £15 to buy essential items and drugs, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Dyson, of Blue Bell Hill in Taylor Hill, was only recently released from a 22-week prison sentence imposed for burglary and theft.

Magistrates heard that he had 46 offences on his record and is currently subject to post-sentence supervision following his release from prison.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained that his client has been addicted to heroin for 26 years and has a £10 a day habit.

He explained that in April his benefit was switched from Employment and Support Allowance to Universal Credit and he has not had any funds since then.

Mr Kingsley said: “He has had no income apart from a £200 advance and we’re now in July.

“So he has stolen this property in order to fund his habit and to get something to eat and drink.

“His biggest difficulty is caused by the Government and, if his situation continues, he is going to commit further offences.”

Magistrates told Dyson that he had an “appalling record” but were prepared to give him another chance to stay out of trouble.

They gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months but told him that he will have to pay £29.99 compensation plus £20 victim surcharge.

Dyson replied: “Thank you, I’m optimistic for the future.”