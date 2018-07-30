Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter who caused damage to a supermarket security officer after being detained said she stole because her criminal record made it impossible for her to find work.

Former heroin addict Claire Dyson was caught trying to steal £286 worth of groceries from Asda in Dewsbury on July 11.

The 36-year-old was confronted by security staff as she tried to leave the Mill Street West store with the stolen items shortly before 2am.

She admitted that he stuffed them into her bag without paying as she didn’t have any cash.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that her explanation was that she was struggling financially as she couldn’t get a job, adding that she would have sold the goods on for money.

She was detained and kicked and punched the walls of the security office, causing £200 worth of damage.

Dyson, of Beckett Walk in Dewsbury Moor, claimed that she just picked the plaster off the walls and the stolen groceries were recovered.

She pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and criminal damage.

Dyson, who was not represented, told magistrates that prior to this she had managed to keep out of trouble for 10 years.

She explained to magistrates: “I was a smackhead but I’m not stealing for drugs.

“I’ve been stealing to live. Nobody will give me a job because of my record.”

Magistrates gave Dyson a conditional discharge for a year, meaning that no further action will be taken if she stays out of trouble during this period.

She will still have to pay £200 compensation to Asda as well as £30 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.