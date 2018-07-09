Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief who nearly emptied out his grandmother’s bank account to fund his heroin addiction has been ordered to undergo drug treatment.

Lee Woods stole thousands of pounds from the elderly woman’s savings - leaving her with just over £200 to her name.

He fell back into heroin misuse to cope after a close friend died, Kirklees magistrates were told.

His loyal family did not want to report him to police but the 41-year-old urged them to hand him in so that he could get the help he needed.

Woods, of Chapel Lane in Heckmondwike, pleaded guilty to theft from a person.

Kirklees magistrates were told that between April 8 and June 8 he stole £2,240 from the Post Office bank account of his gran, who recently turned 90.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “He came into possession of her bank card and withdrew small amounts of money without her express permission.

“He made 52 separate transactions and left her with only £220 in her bank account.”

Woods’ offending only came to light when the victim’s daughter checked her current account and found that it was almost empty.

Mr Wills said: “She contacted the defendant via Facebook and he admitted that he took the money.

“He invited her to contact police and he conceded that he had a significant drug problem and been addicted to heroin since the age of 13.”

Woods did not have his grandmother’s pin number but guessed it by amalgamating her birthday dates.

Magistrates were told that Woods had 32 offences on his record but his last conviction was for burglary in 2007 when he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

They heard that he had quit drugs but relapsed following the recent death of a close friend.

Erica Topham, defending, explained that her jobless client’s family did not want to turn him into police.

This was especially the case with his grandmother who he would help with the cooking and cleaning and was very close to her.

Mrs Topham said: “He was an absolute wreck and very adamant he wanted to be punished and police to be informed.

“So he got police to ring his grandmother and she did do it but very reluctantly.

“He’s so ashamed and distraught that he’d done this to the one person in his life who is so important and done so much for him.”

Magistrates were told that Woods has made arrangements via his trust fund to pay back his grandmother, who lives in Birstall.

They sentenced him to a community order with six months of drug rehabilitation.

He will have to pay £85 victim surcharge.