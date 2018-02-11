Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mirfield builder is one of the best in the country.

Nigel Smith has become the first “small builder” in Yorkshire to be declared a supreme winner at the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards.

Nigel, who works as on-site manager for fourth-generation family-run Darren Smith Homes, was chosen from more than 16,000 site managers to triumph in the Small Builder Category (one to 50 homes) at the awards in London hosted by TV presenter Jonathan Ross.

The award acknowledges Nigel’s on-site management at Darren Smith’s latest project, St Paul’s Lock, an exclusive development for the over 55s in Mirfield.

Nigel, 49, who describes himself as Mirfield born and bred said: “I am absolutely stunned and delighted to have won this top award.

“It’s a huge boost for both me personally and also for Darren Smith Homes as we pride ourselves on building homes of outstanding quality, with standards that are second to none.

“I’ve been in the building trade for nearly 35 years and I was probably about 11 years old when I first started helping my father and then brother, Darren, during weekends and school holidays.

“Darren and I used to joke that we were just a ‘couple of brickies who had built a few houses’ but we always prided ourselves on quality, professionalism and attention to detail. This award is a brilliant testament to how far we have come.”

Nigel, who has previously been recognised by the NHBC as well as securing local authorities’ awards, said: “I think the main thing that sets us apart from our competitors is our attention to detail - every house we build is built as though we are going to live there ourselves.

“We will never accept anything less than quality materials and workmanship.

“We also do our utmost to keep abreast of the latest developments in a constantly changing industry and always adopt best practice solutions to help provide ourselves – and most importantly our customers – with a quality product.”