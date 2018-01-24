Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One in four children in the Colne Valley are now living in poverty.

The shock statistics have been released today by the Child Poverty Action Group and means that nearly 6,000 children in the Colne Valley constituency face poverty every day of their lives.

Households are classified as living in poverty if the household income (adjusted to account for household size) is less than 60% of the average.

Colne Valley MP and Education Committee member Thelma Walker said: “A recent response to my Parliamentary Question showed that in Kirklees over 7,200 primary and infant school aged children and more than 5,000 second school aged children are entitled to free-school meals and are taking them daily.

“It is shocking that 24% of children in the Colne Valley are living in poverty. We must do more to address the issue of hidden poverty. As a head teacher I saw first-hand the impact that poverty had on a child’s development and wellbeing. It can have a dramatic effect on the concentration levels of children in the classroom.”

She added: “With Central Government cuts to local authorities impacting on every school in the Colne Valley constituency there will be a further strain on a school’s ability to support families who are struggling.”

Sam Royston, Chair of the End Child Poverty Coalition, said: “It is scandalous that a child born in some parts of the UK now has a greater chance of growing up in poverty, than being in a family above the breadline.

“There can be little doubt that the Government’s policy of maintaining the benefits freeze despite rising prices is a major contributor to the emerging child poverty crisis.”