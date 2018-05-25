Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Highways chiefs have vowed to look for a solution to prevent people taking their own lives from Scammonden Bridge.

Just eight months after saying nothing could be done, Highways England has confirmed it is investigating how to reduce the suicide risk from the 120ft tall bridge over the M62.

The government agency has responded following a warning on Thursday from a West Yorkshire coroner during the inquest into the latest death from the 47-year-old structure on the border of Kirklees and Calderdale.

At the court hearing into the tragic passing of 28-year-old Nick Dawson, who plunged to his death last September, coroner Peter Merchant said he would be writing to those responsible for the bridge to call for action.

Mr Merchant commented: “It seems to me that further precautions ought to be considered to try to deter people from using that bridge to end their lives.”

The probe into Mr Dawson’s suicide revealed that six other people had fallen to their deaths from the 1970s built concrete structure near junction 22 over the past eight years.

West Yorkshire Police gave evidence that there had been 32 “incidents” at the iconic bridge and revealed they had talked people down on two occasions.

Alongside the human tragedy, the full closure of the motorway following any incidents is thought to cost £1m a minute to the economy.

In October last year, Highways England told the Examiner that higher barriers could not be installed as the bridge could not take the extra weight.

After reading that Kirklees Council was pushing for improvements in February this year, a Canadian bridge expert contacted the Examiner saying he believed light weight anti-suicide fencing would be possible.

Responding to that story, Highways England said it would take a look at the Canadian’s information and confirmed it had launched a new suicide prevention strategy.

Following the comments of the West Yorkshire coroner, a Highways England spokesperson said: “This is a terribly sad case and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Nick Dawson.

“Any death on our roads is one too many and we recognise the important role we can play in influencing and supporting a wider community-based approach to suicide prevention.

“We are already liaising with other organisations about Scammonden Bridge and as part of that will carefully review the coroner’s comments to consider if there are any actions we can take to continue to improve safety on our network.”

At a Kirklees Council Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee meeting earlier this year, members were told suicide prevention work at Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco had halved the rate of deaths.

Councillors were told while some people will “still find a way”, installing safety measures deterred a large proportion who did not necessarily go somewhere else.

For anyone in distress the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day. Phone 116 123 in confidence.