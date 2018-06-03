Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 300 runners braved hot temperatures to take part in one of the UK’s toughest marathons in Huddersfield on Sunday.

Runners set off at 10am at the YMCA in New Hey Road, Salendine Nook, for the marathon and half marathon with marathon runners completing two laps of a course that took in Golcar, Bolster Moor, a section of South Calderdale, Sowood and Outlane.

No-one was ever going to post a fast time given the hilly conditions and so it proved with Terry Forest finishing in 3:04:34 with Zekerby Bex in second and Stephen Kirk third.

In the Female section first place went to Catarina Presi in a time of 4:33:31 with Beth Taylor-Jones second and Deborah Pitt, who chose Huddersfield as the destination for her 100th marathon run, in third.

In the Half Marathon the winners were: Male – 1 Ian Rafferty 1:29:46; 2 Heny Eglin; and 3 Ian Henworthey. Female: 1 Bridget Lancashire 1:47:32; 2 Melissa Green; 3 Maxine Hamilton.

There were family fun run and 5k races too with 288 running in the marathon sections and 40 children in other events.

Wane Law, 46, from Team OA, which organises a series of White Rose Marathons in Yorkshire, said: “I’m from Marsden and I have been involved in this competition for five years and this one has been really good. It’s a lovely scenic route. Everyone has enjoyed it, though it was very warm indeed – too warm really.

“We used to have this race up to about 1998 but I’m not sure what happened after that. People don’t realise quite how much work goes into the preparation of it all.

“Because of the hilly terrain covered by the marathon route, the race is considered to be the ultimate challenge.

“Huddersfield is a very hilly town and this is the toughest marathon, but also the most rewarding. And, fortunately, you get a lot of respite on the downhill sections.”