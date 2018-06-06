Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nasty weed which can burn the skin and even make you go blind has been spotted in Huddersfield.

Now a charity which clears up part of the town has issued an urgent warning for people to be on the lookout for it ... and keep well away.

River Holme Connections, a charity dedicated to making the River Holme in Huddersfield a better place for people, business and wildlife, says there have been a handful of sightings of giant hogweed in recent weeks around Huddersfield. One was recently spotted on Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor .

Kim Warren, project officer, River Holme Connections, is asking anyone who spots the giant plant to let them know, but warns people not to touch as the sap is toxic.

Kim said: “The sap, which is found in the plant’s leaves, spiny stem, flowers and seeds, makes skin extremely sensitive to sunlight, resulting in potentially severe burns and sometimes permanent scarring. It can be particularly dangerous if it gets into your eyes. In extreme cases causing blindness.

“We want to stop giant hogweed from spreading throughout the Colne and Holme Valleys. As the seeds can lay dormant for up to eight years, it’s really important that we treat any cases of giant hogweed before they flower and set seed.”

If you think you’ve spotted giant hogweed, call the River Holme Connections office on 01484 661756 and give the location, or report it via the Plant Tracker app. Never try to touch or remove the plant without proper protective clothing.

How to spot giant hogweed

Giant hogweed is a member of the carrot family and relative of cow parsley. It has a thick bristly stem and forms a rosette of jagged, lobed leaves in the first year before sending up a flower spike in the second year.

It can grow to up to 5m tall and has white flowers held in umbels, like the flat topped clusters of cow parsley.

Originally introduced into this country more than 100 years ago as an ornamental plant, giant hogweed escaped the landscaped gardens it was intended for and is now colonising roadsides, riverbanks and other wild areas. It’s considered a non-native, invasive species due to its toxic properties that can harm pets and wildlife, as well as people.

What to do if you come into contact with giant hogweed

If the sap comes into contact with your skin, wash immediately with cold water and keep the affected area covered and out of the sun for 48 hours. If you have a reaction or the sap gets into your eyes, seek immediate medical help.

You can read more about giant hogweed at https://riverholmeconnections.org/watch-out-for-giant-hogwart/

Please report sightings of giant hogweed to River Holme Connections on 01484 661756 .

Download the Plant Tracker App at http://www.planttracker.org.uk/