A cyclist from Holmfirth who competes in Sir Bradley Wiggins’ team has expressed his anger after they were snubbed by the year’s biggest event on his own turf.

Gabriel Cullaigh, from New Mill, is part of Team Wiggins, which missed out on a place in this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Gabriel, also known as ‘Gabz’, tweeted his fury at the decision after the teams for May’s race were announced earlier this week.

The 21-year-old was signed to the team by Olympic champion and Tour de France winner Wiggins last year, and said it was ‘utterly tragic’ the team didn’t have a place.

Gabz wrote: “It’s utterly tragic that @OfficialWIGGINS have missed out here.

“Anyone in their right mind knows there is 3/4 teams here that shouldn’t even be considered before Wiggins and GB isn’t one of them.”

British Cycle Sport also responded, saying: “Having met the young riders in @OfficialWIGGINS and knowing what the team are trying to do to help these riders and their careers in cycling, it isn’t helpful by @letouryorkshire to not select them.

“I’d love to know the reason why as I am sure the team would... #notsporting.”

The men’s race, which runs from May 3-6, will include 20 teams altogether, as will the women’s race on May 3-4.

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity said: “The demand from teams looking to compete in the Tour de Yorkshire is always high and that reflects the esteem in which our race is regarded.

“Reducing the number of riders per team from eight to seven in the men’s event meant we could invite more squads than ever before, and we also upped the number of women’s teams from 18 to 20 to ensure parity.”