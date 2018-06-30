The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bosses at Holmfirth Dyers have already launched a probe into the devastating blaze.

One of their main buildings was gutted by a fire that began at about midnight last night.

Linda Baldwin, the firm's health and safety manager told the Examiner that nobody knew what had sparked the incident.

New pictures show the roof has been completely destroyed.

Fire crews are still at the scene damping down and Dunford Road remains closed to traffic.

Huge blaze rips through Holmfirth dyers

Mrs Baldwin said: "We had some people working here overnight and they alerted the fire crews and then left.

"They weren't trapped inside, they got outside but they couldn't get through a padlocked gate at first, so there was a bit of a panic.

"But nobody's been hurt."

Mrs Baldwin said senior people from the company were holding a crisis meeting to see what had happened and how they could recover production.

"We don't know the cause of the fire, we're trying to find out what's gone wrong," she added.

"The roof has gone but the building is sound."