Holmfirth High School has announced that it has appointed a new headteacher who will take over in September.

The new head has been named on the school’s website as Ben Stitchman who is currently headteacher of a school rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

A previous job advert for the post put the salary at between £86,439 and £100,072.

Dr Wendy Bradford, consultant head at Holmfirth High, said in a statement that Mr Stitchman along with colleagues had “built the heart of his current school.”

She added: “The beating heart of Holmfirth High School and its wider community will be treasured and further developed by our new headteacher. Students, support staff, teachers and governors all participated in the appointment process and were central to the well-planned and rigorous process.

“Be assured, Holmfirth High School is the place to be and we look forward to the appointments we will make in the weeks leading to the Spring Bank break that will complete our staff team ready for September.”

The school website states that the school is seeking to recruit a deputy headteacher, assistant headteacher, a deputy in the maths department, science teachers and an English teacher.

Mr Stitchman replaces Craig Jansen who stepped down as executive head in January following an independent review of finances and management at the school.

Education experts previously said the school could no longer afford an executive head and an associate head.

The advert for the post of headteacher had warned that the new head will need to deal with “negativity within the media” and “damaging rumours.”

It said: “Historically our relationships with the community have been extremely positive. Following some recent negativity within the media and potentially damaging rumours and speculation, this area will need to be proactively addressed as a priority.”