Parents of pupils at Holmfirth High School are being warned that some types of footwear will no longer be tolerated from September.

The school has created a poster containing photos of suitable shoes with the warning: “Footwear must be black, plain leather shoes that can be polished.”

Leisure footwear such as Vans and Converse, along with high heels and Ugg/knee high boots, will not be allowed.

Pupils won’t be allowed to wear shoes with logos or trainers.

The school - which is welcoming new headteacher Ben Stitchman in September - emphasised that it hadn’t changed its shoe policy “but will now be enforcing it fully from September.”

Parents have welcomed the appointment of Mr Stitchman but some had reservations about the ‘strict’ rules on footwear.

One dad said: “The biggest upset regarding shoes is that they will no longer be able to wear ‘Converse’ type shoes (black leather casual shoes) - they have to be a ‘proper’ shoe.”

He added: “Hopefully the appointment of the new head will give the school stability again and see a decrease in the number of good teachers moving on.

“Some pupils have had four different supply teachers in maths leading into their final exams which means a total lack of continuity.”

One mum, who has a teenage boy at the school, said she had found it difficult to get her son to wear ‘proper’ school shoes.

But said has no intention of allowing her boy to break the rules come September.

“I can see this from the school’s point of view. I will have to go to Clark’s and I don’t expect the shoes to be cheap. I will comply as I don’t want him singled out.”

Mr Stitchman wrote to parents last week about his plans and said he already spent some time at the school, even though his tenure has yet to begin.

He said: “One area we are keen to improve right at the start of the year is the consistency and effectiveness of behaviour and teaching and learning.

“I feel that it is crucial as a new headteacher that we begin work with colleagues on these areas as quickly as possible.”

His plans include finishing at 12.30pm on the first Friday back (September 7) which would, he said, “have a very significant impact on our pupils for the remainder of the academic year.”

The school will also close at 12.30pm on Thursday October 4 to allow staff time to prepare to welcome prospective new pupils and their parents at the opening evening that night.

The school will supervise children who cannot leave early on either or both days, he added.

He concluded the letter by saying he didn’t expect everyone to agree with his decisions.

“Whilst I am not naive enough to think that everybody will agree with all the decisions I make, I hope that over time it will become apparent that I will always have the best interests of every young person who comes to our school at the forefront of my mind.”