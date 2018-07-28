The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parents have blasted vandals who graffitied a children’s playground with political and pro-drugs messages.

The words 'f*k Trump', 'f*** cops' and 'weed 4 life' were scrawled across the climbing frame and bin at The Sands play area in Holmfirth.

Angry parents took to Facebook to highlight the 'pointless' vandalism.

One mum said: "I’m all for effective political graffiti but I’m not sure this would have much impact on the stable genius.

"[It] just makes me really angry as the park behind the library has been closed also.

"Where do we take them to play?"

The vandalism comes as schools this week close for the first week of the summer holidays.

The graffiti artist also branded the climbing frame with a smiley face and some obscene scrawls.

Holmfirth residents described the vandalism as 'disgusting' and 'disgraceful'.

Litter and food wrappers were also left at the site.

Joanne Bartholomew, Kirklees Council’s service director for commercial, regulatory and operational services said: "The council is aware of the graffiti and it will be cleared as soon as possible."