The owners of Holmfirth Vineyard have issued an urgent plea for volunteer grape pickers to help gather a bumper harvest.

Becky Sheveling, who runs the winery and vineyard with husband Ian, said they were faced with gathering their "biggest harvest ever" thanks to the long hot summer.

The previous biggest harvest saw three tonnes of grapes gathered but this year's could be as big as five tonnes.

"We are picking on Monday and would like to put a shout out for volunteer pickers who will receive a free lunch," said Becky.

"It's our first harvest since the fire (in 2016) so it's going to be a good one."

Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy footwear and to bring a pair of scissors or secateurs.

They are asked to meet at 9.30am on Monday September 16 outside the winery.

Anyone who fancies helping out is asked to email: contactus@holmfirthvineyard.com - so that the owners have an idea how many people to expect.

Becky described the number and size of the grapes as "immense".

She added: "I have never seen grapes so large and so many. It is because we had a beautiful long and warm summer. The birds have full tummies because of the abundance of flies so they haven't touched the grapes.

"The rain of the last week has plumped up the grapes but because the sugars in the grapes were so high it (the rain) has diluted the sugar levels so the flavours are going to be incredible. These red and white grapes are going to be our best ever."

The vineyard's owners have bounced back following a devastating fire in October 2016 which nearly sent them out of business.

With help from their bank, the Shevelings created a new brand, Sheveling Wine Estate, and invested £1.5m in the business

They created a new restaurant, a revamped winery and created a space for conferences and weddings along with self-catering apartments.

They also bought land on Yorkshire's east coast where they planted 19,000 vines.

The vineyard at Holmfirth is one of a handful of thriving vineyards in Yorkshire, among them Leventhorpe Vineyard in Woodlesford on the outskirts of Leeds, and the Yorkshire Heart vineyard at Nun Monkton, between Harrogate and York.

Holmfirth Vineyard isn't the most northerly in the British Isles as there are vineyards in Northumberland and there are vines grown in a polytunnel on the island of Unst, the most northerly of the Shetland isles.

Wine production in the UK can be traced back to Roman times when the climate was slightly warmer than it is now.