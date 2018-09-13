Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cookers, microwaves, tumble dryers and other appliances caused 475 domestic fires in West Yorkshire last year.

New Home Office data shows firefighters attended 240 cooker fires, 51 caused by grills and toasters and 41 caused by stand-alone hot plates in the financial year 2017/18.

A further 21 were caused by tumble dryers, 19 by microwave ovens, 18 by washing machines and 13 by extractor fans.

A total of 99 of the fires resulted in at least one injury or death, including 55 of the cooker fires.

While most of the appliances on the list have been previously linked to fires, there are some more unexpected entries.

Two of the fires were caused by TVs, and three more by computers or computer equipment. Five were caused by irons and one by a kettle.

Across England as a whole, firefighters attended 16,141 blazes sparked by appliances, of which 2,173 caused injury or death. Cookers were responsible for 8,642 of the fires.

The data covers all incidents attended by a fire and rescue service that classed as domestic fires in non-derelict buildings.

They include all “places of residence” - so not just private houses and flats but also sheltered accommodation and even houseboats and caravans.

They do not include hotels, hostels, nursing homes or student halls of residence.

Inclusion in the data means the fire service judged the domestic appliance was the source of the blaze.

Chris Kirby, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service area manager, said: "Dwelling fire figures have continued to fall and last year we recorded the lowest ever number of dwelling fires across West Yorkshire.

“We continue to investigate the cause of fires to inform our prevention messages. Domestic appliances have been found to cause a number of fires and so we always encourage people to use appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines while they are at home and not to leave them running when leaving the house.

"Also, we ask people to register their appliances and regularly check for product recalls.

"Ensure smoke alarms are fitted and test them regularly as this gives an early warning should a fire break out.”