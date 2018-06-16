Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is taking place to resurface an unmade road on a new housing development - two years after some home buyers moved in.

Homeowners on Jericho Way, off Crosland Road at Lindley, have become accustomed to a rubble-strewn environment, an uneven road surface and no street lights.

One resident described the situation as “horrendous”.

Some families moved in two years ago but street lighting was only installed last month, according to residents.

Maureen Knight, who bought her house in December 2016 but didn’t move in until March last year, said it was a relief to see the road taking shape.

“Work only just started in April on the road,” she said.

“Some people have been here since June 2016 and all the houses were completed last year. The kerb line wasn’t straight and there have been several site managers.

“We only got street lights in May and had to live through two winters without them which was horrendous. It will be a relief when the road is completed because we have had to put up with potholes and craters which aren’t very good for those people with nice cars.”

Maureen, who paid £164,950 for her three-bedroomed house, said Persimmon Homes needed to improve its communication with residents.

She has previously complained to the company several times about remedial work required on her house. It was eventually completed to her satisfaction.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes said work on the road at Jericho Way was expected to be completed in the next four weeks.