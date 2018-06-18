Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has reacted to the growing numbers of home-educated children in the borough by re-establishing a panel of councillors to support parents and youngsters.

The Ad Hoc Scrutiny Panel on Elective Home Education (EHE) - the term used by the Department for Education to describe parents’ decisions to provide education for their children at home - has already held fact-finding meetings.

But it has now been formally re-established to:

focus on understanding why some parents and carers choose to home educate;

look at how long children are typically home educated for;

ensure the well-being of EHE children;

scrutinise the outcomes.

Among the issues under consideration is how to support EHE children when taking their GCSEs and whether the council should provide a qualified teacher to evaluate students’ work.

Whilst numbers of EHE children and young people are increasing in Kirklees the council says they are in line with national trends and neighbouring local authorities.

And it has sought to underline that, in England, education is compulsory but school is not, with the responsibility for a child’s education resting with parents.

poll loading Would you home school your child? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes No

Elective Home Education is different to home tuition provided by a local authority like Kirklees Council, or education provided by a council other than at a school.

In choosing to home educate a child at home, parents have withdrawn them from local authority provision and the responsibility, both practical and financial, then rests with the parents.

The council feels it is beneficial for parents to meet with the EHE team to discuss how they will educate their child. However engagement is optional and whilst some parents respond, others do not.

Councillors also expect to investigate why some schools take children off roll and to identify if some families are experiencing problems at the children’s schools and, if so, why.

Lindley Liberal Democrat councillor Cahal Burke, who will chair the panel, said: “We have had several fact-finding meetings to get the relevant data, which is still ongoing. We are now in the process of arranging meetings with relevant individuals and parents who will contribute to the work that we’re doing.

“We will be looking at where we have got to and what work needs to take place. It’s a very important piece of work that was highlighted as an area of focus.

“I think what we do will be invaluable for helping those people who do decide to pursue home education as well as those who find themselves in a situation where they need extra help and support.”