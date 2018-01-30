Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man has been jailed for four years for stealing from victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Chris Parker, from Halifax, stole money from an injured woman as her granddaughter was dying after the Manchester Arena blast on May 22.

Initially praised a “hero” for helping the wounded, Parker also stole an iPhone from another victim.

The 33-year-old later told police he had taken photographs of the injured - including the victim’s granddaughter - on his phone and sold them to a reporter for £100.

He was jailed today at Manchester Crown Court for four years and three months, after a judge told him: “you’re no hero ... just a common thief”.

The court heard Parker had been found hiding in a loft in Halifax by West Yorkshire Police on January 3 after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear in court on December 22.

He pleaded guilty to stealing a purse from victim Pauline Healey, from Leeds, whose 14-year-old daughter Sorrell Leczkowski was killed in the atrocity. Parker also admitted stealing an iPhone from a teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He also admitted a count of fraud after using Mrs Healey’s stolen bank card in McDonald’s in the days following the attack.

The court heard today (Tues) that although Parker did give some assistance to victims as initially claimed in the media, his moments of compassion “were brief”.

A fundraising page which amassed £52,000 for Parker in light of claims he helped the injured has since been shut down.

A statement read out in court by Louise Brandon, on behalf of Mrs Healey, said: “She is at a loss to understand ‘how another person could look to exploit such an attack for his own self-gain whilst surrounded by a scene of tragedy and suffering’.”

Judge David Hernandez told him: “Your behaviour has been viewed with repugnance by the community as a whole.”

Parker was also issued with a criminal behaviour order banning him from entering Manchester city centre for 10 years.

Following the sentencing, Supt Chris Hill from Greater Manchester Police said: “No matter what personal circumstances you might find yourself in, to steal from injured and terrified innocent people is deplorable.

“Parker exploited these people when they were at their most vulnerable and needed the help of those around them.”