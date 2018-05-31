Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man failed to keep in touch with his probation officer following his release from prison.

Steven Clowes was jailed last August for 20 weeks for stealing £199 worth of perfume and vitamins from Boots in King Street, Huddersfield.

The 40-year-old was also caught with a knife at Castlegate Police Station following his arrest and committed the offences while subject to a community order imposed for theft.

Clowes, of no fixed address, was released from custody on licence in November but failed to maintain contact with his probation officer.

He was returned to prison for a week on April 3 and since then he had not spoken to the service at all.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client had been living in Huddersfield but left due to some trouble with others.

There was also a problem with receiving his Universal Credit benefit and he had been sleeping rough on the streets of Leeds.

Mr Blanchard said: “His homelessness resulted from a blip in his benefits and he had no ability to communicate (with probation) by mobile phone because he doesn’t have one.”

Clowes pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his post-sentence supervision and was fined £50.