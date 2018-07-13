Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man punched a fellow hostel resident because he was paranoid that he had been touching his personal belongings.

The attack happened at the Clare Hill hostel in the early hours of June 23.

Luke Grogan appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that at 12.30am the victim Gary Hamilton entered the computer room.

Grogan was already there using a computer and listening to music and Mr Hamilton sat down at a terminal with his back turned to him.

Mr Bozman said: “A short while later Mr Hamilton heard music being played, turned and saw Grogan staring at him.

“Grogan then approached Mr Hamilton, asked him to look into his eyes and then struck him in the face with his left fist.”

Magistrates were told that the victim left and sought safety in the staff office where police were called.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client had been living at the homeless unit for a week and a half and found that there were a problem with the lock on his door when he went out.

He explained: “Mr Grogan said that people were coming in, using his toilet and moving things round in the bedroom.

“He has some mental health issues and accepts that he confronted the complainant.

“He’s taken the law into his own hands and struck him in the face. He accepts that’s not the way he should have dealt with the situation.”

Magistrates were told that Grogan, who has moved to Dewsbury since the incident, has anger management issues and a month previously assaulted his mother-in-law.

They adjourned sentencing until July 18 so that a full pre-sentence report can be prepared on him.

He was banned from contacting the victim in the meantime.