A homeless man was repeatedly hit before having cash and slices of pizza stolen from him, a court heard.

The victim was heading back towards the Clare House hostel when he was allegedly attacked by Christopher Moorhouse, another resident there.

Moorhouse denies responsibility for the robbery, which allegedly happened on Saturday (March 17).

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, told magistrates that the victim was dropped off by a friend and was walking back along Clare Hill towards the homeless shelter where he was living.

He was carrying with him a box of pizza when 24-year-old Moorhouse allegedly approached as he passed the Laser Zone gaming building

Moorhouse is alleged to have demanded cash from the victim before punching him several times in the face.

The victim handed over £10 and Moorhouse took his mobile phone as well as some slices of pizza out of the pizza box, Mrs Qureshi told magistrates.

Magistrates sent Moorhouse, of no fixed address after arriving in the town from Ireland less than a week ago, to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on April 16 and was remanded into custody.