A MAN stole whisky because he was struggling to survive without his benefits.

Gareth Cooke had no benefits for two months so stole to fund food and drink, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to the theft from Tesco in Huddersfield town centre.

He targeted the Viaduct Street store on May 15 and took three bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that he was stopped outside the supermarket and the drink, valued at £72, was recovered.

Cooke admitted to police that he had gone in with the intention of stealing.

He said he would have sold the bottles for £10 each to buy food and drink and was ashamed of himself.

Cooke, of Wakefield Road in Moldgreen, tested positive for the misuse of cocaine upon his arrest.

Zafar Iqbal, mitigating, explained that at the time of the offence his client had been homeless for some time and lost his Employment and Support Allowance benefit.

He said: “He was on zero income for two months and the offending was caused by a lack of income.

“He’s now on Universal Credit and has a roof over his head and shouldn’t be continuing to do what he has done.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order for six months with up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Cooke will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.