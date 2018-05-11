Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man who stole to fund drugs to escape his miserable existence has avoided jail.

Hojat Fatahi targeted four shops in Huddersfield in order to purchase heroin and cocaine.

He was handed a suspended jail term after Kirklees magistrates heard that he faces deportation and used Class A drugs as an escapism as he cannot get a job, benefits or accommodation.

But they make an exclusion order banning him from going into three of the stores he stole from - two of which are located in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre - due to his persistent offending.

The 33-year-old’s spate of shoplifting began at Morrisons in Waterloo on April 12.

Fatahi tried to conceal a bottle of Jack Daniels in a bag but was caught and the item was returned to the store.

He tried to steal the same brand of whisky again from Sainsbury’s in Southgate a week later.

Staff confronted him after he removed the security tag from the bottle and hid it in his backpack.

He was arrested and taken to Dewsbury Police Station where a large quantity of Subutex tablets were found on him.

Fatahi claimed that these were prescribed by a doctor to help him with his heroin addiction but prosecutor Alex Bozman said that he would have not been permitted to have such a high number of the tablets on him.

Fatahi then targeted stores inside the Kingsgate Shopping Centre on April 13 and 15.

On the first date he took a Prison Break DVD box set from HMV. This was not recovered but the theft was spotted on the store’s CCTV cameras.

Then he was caught stealing two bottles of Lancome perfume worth £200 from House of Fraser.

Magistrates were told that he had 23 previous offences to his name and was jailed for many of these.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he lives on the streets and sometimes sleeps outside the Huddersfield court.

She said that Fatahi is originally from Romania and is currently having difficulty in relation to his immigration status.

Mrs Kidd said: “He was given leave to stay in the UK but is now unaware as to what his status is.

“As a direct consequence of that he has housing issues, is unable to claim benefits and is unable to work.

“And as a result of that he accepts that he’s been taking Class A drugs which in the short-term will make things better for him.”

Magistrates were told that since his latest offending Fatahi has stopped taking cocaine and significantly reduced his heroin intake.

Due to his repeated offending they sentenced him to 22 weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

This includes a community order with up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates made an exclusion order banning him from entering the HMV, House of Fraser and Morrison’s stores he stole from.

If he sets foot in any of these he will go to jail, they warned him.