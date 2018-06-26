The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters have had to evacuate homes as the enormous fire on Saddleworth moors edged closer to people’s homes.

Ash rained down from the sky as fire raged above parts of Oldham and Tameside for the third night running.

And fire crews were forced to take drastic action as it moved towards residential properties.

Asthmatics were advised to stay in their homes and people were warned to keep pets indoors as a smoky haze settled above the city.

Smoke could be smelt for miles, as fire crews fight a losing battle to contain the flames, which could be seen from most parts of Huddersfield.

A Greater Manchester Fire Service spokesman said the fire has spread tonight as the wind picked up in dry, extremely hot conditions.

In Carrbrook, Stalybridge, firefighters and police are on the streets as the blaze is now believed to be just 200metres from properties.

Seven homes were evacuated tonight.

Dee Blanchard, 28, said: “It’s getting a bit frightening.

“We’ve got double glazing but we’ve had to put damp towels around their windows and doors.

“You can’t go outside, you can barely see.

“The firefighters are trying to connect hoses to hoses because there’s no access point near them.

“There’s a fireman in a white hat who I think is in charge and he said we might have to evacuate.

“People are going door-to-door collecting pets.”

For the latest on the fire follow the MEN's latest updates.