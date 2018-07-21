Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A THIEF confessed to stealing shavers worth £1,800 from Boots – despite being caught taking just four of them.

Daniel Murphy made a private arrangement to pay back the Huddersfield town centre store after admitting that he stole far more than originally thought by staff.

He pleaded guilty to thefts from the King Street branch on May 1 and 2 when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said that the 39-year-old was stopped by security staff.

Over the two days he was caught with four stolen Philips electric shavers, worth a total of £600, and the goods were recovered.

He told police that he went into the store with the intention of shoplifting.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “He said to the police that there were more shavers taken and the amount of compensation owed was more.

“He’s been honest in that regard and he will be paying back £100 a month over the next 18 months.”

Magistrates were told that Murphy has now moved away from the Huddersfield area and recently started a job.

He had difficulties in the past with substance abuse and poor mental health.

Mr Whiteley added: “He’s not the normal type of person who appears before the courts for theft from shops.

“He had a bad time and dealt with it in the wrong way but things with this job have turned around for him.

“His employer knows about his background and has given him a chance.”

Magistrates sentenced Murphy, of Park Avenue in Wakefield, to 40 hours of unpaid work.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.