Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Huddersfield women have revealed how much they have raised tackling the London marathon.

Mother-of-three Louise Addy took part in her first-ever London Marathon in memory of her brother.

Louise, who lives at Oldfield, Honley , and runs Honley Children’s Day Care, raised almost £8,000 for leukaemia charity Bloodwise in memory of her brother Michael, who died of the disease shortly after his sixth birthday – and who would have been 50 this year had he lived.

Louise, 46, only began training for the marathon in January, having admitted that she had not run since doing cross country as a student at Honley High School.

“When I was at high school I got it into my head that I wanted to do the London Marathon, but after I left school, work and then family life took priority,” she said. “Last year, I watched a friend take part and I suddenly thought I ought to get round to fulfilling that ambition. I applied and I was one of only 100 chosen to run for Bloodwise.”

She said: “I was really confident and positive, but then I was panicking about the heat. I secretly hoped to do it in less than five hours, but with the heat I decided just to focus on getting round. I powered down The Mall and finished in 4hrs 40mins. I enjoyed every minute and managed to smile all the way round.”

Her efforts impressed husband Brindon and daughters Grace, 14, Martha, nine and Betsy, four. Louise also showed off her medal to toddlers at Honley Day Care, adding: “I got a lot of support from the parents and staff.”

Natasha Al-Egaily, 40, of Meltham , completed the marathon to raise more than £1,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance – in gratitude for their help when she was seriously injured in a fall from her horse,

Thanking everyone who sponsored her , she said: “I completed the marathon in 4hrs 28m, so a bit annoyed I didn’t achieve under 4hrs, but apart from being a tad warm, I spent time enjoying the atmosphere! After completing I clearly stated never again – however I am entering the ballot for 2019!”