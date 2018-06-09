The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds of people from across Huddersfield enjoyed a cracking day out at Honley Show today.

The popular family event, organised by Honley Agricultural Show Society, is marking its 97th year this year.

Thousands of people are expected to attend today.

Among the attractions were birds of prey, shire horses, hounds, tractors, classic cars and children’s rides, as well as bee keepers, small animals and food and drink.

The gates opened at 8.30am this morning (Saturday) at the Farnley Tyas showground.

A free bus service taking festival-goers to the showground ran from Moor Bottom, opposite Trinity Church in Honley, every 20 to 30 minutes from 9am.

The last buses will leave the show site by 6pm.

The show included a variety of trade stands while the Countryside tent featured stick making and a competition to guess the name of the sheep.