The owner of a whippet viciously attacked by another dog has released pictures of his horrific injuries.

Four-year-old Ned was out on a walk with owner Dawn Walker’s daughter Kelaina Guest, 18, and boyfriend Reece Moffatt, 20, in Rastrick on Sunday when the dog set on him unprovoked.

The terrified whippet was grabbed in the pitbull cross-breed’s mouth and thrown in the air, before a large chunk of fur and flesh was ripped from his back. The horrific attack was witnessed by a four-year-old girl, whose mother had to push her into a bush to shield her.

Dawn has now shared pictures of Ned’s wounds as a warning to other owners about the consequences of irresponsible dog ownership.

Dawn, 49, said: “The dog just went for him. It came running up to Ned and shook him about from side to side.

“Kelaina and Reece rushed him home. When I saw the huge gash I just felt sick. We called the police straight away but they told us because it wasn’t a person that had been attacked they couldn’t treat it as an emergency.”

Ned was taken to vets in Huddersfield, but his injuries were so severe Dawn had to take him to a surgery in Bradford where he could undergo surgery to treat his wound.

She added: “This dog is vicious and has maybe attacked other dogs. Ned is a very placid, timid thing and couldn’t put up a fight. People in the area are now frightened to take their dogs out in fear they will be attacked.

“If dog owners know they have a potentially vicious dog, it should be muzzled or kept in a secure garden. Do not let it roam free. You have to be responsible for that dog.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of this incident, in which the victim’s dog was injured by another animal, and have recorded a crime in relation to it.

“Further enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale Police.”