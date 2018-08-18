Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horse rider is in hospital in a serious condition after her horse and cart was involved in a collision.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Gomersal last night (Friday).

At around 7.30pm, a horse and cart was travelling along Oxford Road, near Gomersal Primary School, when a silver car overtook and clipped the cart, causing the horse to bolt.

The rider was thrown from the horse and suffered a serious head injury.

The woman, in her thirties, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and remains in a serious condition - although her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the collision or has any information to contact the police via 101, quoting log number 1770 of August 17.