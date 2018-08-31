Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital bosses have disputed campaigners’ accusations that they are trying to "pull the wool over the eyes" of the people of Huddersfield.

Amid claims by Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) that the revised plan for HRI is no better for patients than the original one, hospital officials have countered a number of points raised by the prominent campaign group, following an alleged leak of the plans by an insider.

HRI chiefs have denied:

That a decision has been made to spend just £20m on HRI of the £197m capital grant they are seeking.

That there will be fewer than 100 beds at HRI and said bed levels will be managed in line with demand. There will be capacity for both planned care and emergency care.

That there will be no A&E consultant on site at HRI.

Chair of Hands Off HRI, Mike Forster, said they trusted their source and did not believe the response given by HRI officials to the Examiner.

“We’ve learned not to trust anything the hospital say,” he said.

“This information has come from a briefing where very specific information was given out.

“Our solicitors are now writing to the trust to clarify things but I don’t believe them; I think they’re trying to pull the wool over our eyes and deceive the people of Huddersfield.”

An in-depth analysis of what the HRI developments could mean for you

Other new details HoHRI says it has uncovered are:

£177m will be spent expanding Calderdale Royal Hospital, including four new wards, extending theatres and building the multi-storey car park

That there will be no intensive care unit at HRI

That HRI will be mainly for elderly care and complex care but will not handle acute patients.

That hospital chiefs have admitted that community care isn’t developed enough to allow them to reduce overall bed capacity across the two sites

That Yorkshire Ambulance Service will find it a challenge to cope with the change and will need more staff and vehicles

Mr Forster added: “They want to make HRI into something that’s little more than an old people’s home with a rehab facility.”

Anna Basford, Director of Transformation and Partnerships at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As requested by the Secretary of State, the NHS submitted a progress report in August on the further actions recommended by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel.

“We have shared the progress report with the public which describes the proposed model for hospital services and the capital investment that is required.

“We are seeking public rather than private financing and a bid for capital funding has been made as part of a national prioritisation process.

“We now await the response to our progress report and the outcome of the capital bid before moving forward with the proposals.

“Once we know the outcome we will engage with the public, patients and stakeholders to develop the proposals further.”

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust revealed its plan B in early August after its original proposal was knocked back by the Health Secretary.

The changes were published on the same day that Kirklees Council unveiled its own plans to build a £300m new hospital between Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

HoHRI labelled the revised plan as a "half baked reworking" of the original but said the details made public were insufficient to judge it properly.

More details are expected at the Calderdale and Kirklees Joint Health Scrutiny Committee on September 7.