A hospital patient who is accused of tried to bite a female police office may be cautioned over his behaviour.

Douglas Tozer appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with being drunk and disorderly in public and assaulting a constable in the execution of her duty.

Police were called following an incident at the 25-year-old’s home in Colne Hurst, Deighton, on July 28.

Tozer was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance and attempted to bite a female police officer called to assist, the court was told.

He then kicked out at the PC but this didn’t connect with her.

Tozer’s solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained that he has mental health difficulties including emotionally unstable personality disorder.

He said that his client had no previous convictions or cautions and asked magistrates to adjourn his case.

This is so that it can be referred back to police for them to consider offering him a conditional caution.

Magistrates agreed and adjourned the matter until September 14.