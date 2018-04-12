Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wet and windy weather normally destined for Britain will be diverted towards the Mediterranean while the UK gets ready to bask in above-average temperatures.

The role reversal will continue for several days with low pressure holding the changeable conditions at bay over the more western areas of Europe.

It will be colder than normal in Spain and Portugal for the remainder of the week with a chilly wind depressing temperatures along the Spanish Costas.

A deep area of low pressure from the Atlantic, will arrive over western Europe during Thursday bringing a spell of heavy rain with the risk of localised flooding.

At the same time Brits are preparing for rising weekend temperatures and values soaring into the low 20s C by midweek. The best of the sunshine and hotter weather will hit Huddersfield on Wednesday with temperatures around 20C.

But Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens warned against expecting a heatwave.

He said temperatures will start rising from the weekend and get to 18-20C by the middle of next week.

Holidaymakers heading to the western Mediterranean for some Spring sunshine by the middle of next week will probably find temperatures in the UK warmer than those in holiday hot spots like Majorca and Ibiza, where values will only reach 19C.

However, it will start to get warmer during the weekend with values rising to normal levels during next week.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “High pressure is expected to become strongly dominant over Europe, reaching maximum effect with mostly sunny and dry weather and gentle winds with well above normal temperatures by next Wednesday.”